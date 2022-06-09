Mr Logic claps back at Wei Ye Oteng

Mr Logic and Wei Ye Oteng

Music promoter shares two cents on music promotion

Wei Ye Oteng sends advice to Ghanaian hitmakers



Mr Logic 'schools' music producer



Artiste manager, Mr Logic has responded to a Facebook post made by music producer, Wei Ye Oteng, that described him as a lame entertainment pundit who doesn't deserve an audience on radio.



Oteng did not cut corners but tagged Logic in his viral post that fired insults and also likened the pundit's 'sense' to diminutive socialite Shatta Bandle's shoes. Oteng posited that Logic's comments on matters in Ghana's showbiz industry don't make sense.



The statement did not sit well with Logic causing him to also clap back at the music producer and promoter.



Mr Logic commenting under the said post wrote: "Go back to school and learn about the new media and music strategic marketing bro because your ignorance level and contractions are too High for your decorated Name. This is the last time I will comment on your issue in public. Is not worth it. Thank you."

The genesis of this developing 'beef' is on the back of an assertion made by Oteng who believes that TikTok is doing more harm than good to artistes despite being touted as a bigger platform for music promotion.



But commenting on Wei Ye Oteng's earlier Facebook post that encouraged artistes to rather promote their works on traditional media for "long-lasting hit", Mr Logic tagged him as an "outmoded promoter" adding that he isn't ready to adapt to new changes or appreciate the importance of social media apps like TikTok, a video hosting service.



"TikTok has now become a marketing tool. You cannot put an audio (music) there and listen to it. It has to come along with a dance or a video. How does dancing make a song short-lived? What are songs meant for? When you release a song, what will be your first target? Is it not for people to listen to it and later dance or move to the song? So what is Wei Ye Oteng saying? Wei Ye Oteng is an outmoded promoter. A modern promoter wouldn’t think like that,” said Mr Logic during his submission on HitzFM on June 8.



Check out the post below:



