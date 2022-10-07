Mr. President, sack this man! Shatta Wale blasts Okraku Mantey on Good Evening Ghana

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has fired heavy missiles at Deputy Tourism and Creative Arts Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, whiles raising several claims against him.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king among other allegations said the Deputy Minister had sidelined him from several business opportunities adding that he has the habit of painting him black to foreign investors.



A highly charged Shatta Wale who made an appearance on the October 6 edition of Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana programme, said for years Mr. Okraku Mantey together with the likes of Andy Dosty and others he labeled as 'industry gatekeepers' have managed to shut the door to some of his money-making avenues.



Emphasizing the extent to which he believes these people will go to see him fail, Shatta said if his project with Beyonce had gone through them, he would have missed out on such an opportunity.



“If he doesn’t stop this habit of sidelining me, things won’t work out well for him. For years industry gatekeepers including himself have been brushing me aside. I see Mark Okraku Mantey stopping me from playing shows and I go mad. Those people decide what to do with us. For instance, if Beyoncé had made the mistake of going to Mark or even Andy Dosty, I wouldn’t have had that feature. They’ll tell her I’m an armed robber,” he fumed.



"They are not allowing us to work the way we want to and that is why people are not coming into the country to help,” The Shatta Movement boss added.

Touching on Mark Okraku’s claims that his ministry did not have a say in the selection of artistes for the Global Citizens Concert and that they only worked on their terms, Shatta Wale said;



“A whole minister sits on TV and tell us that people flew into this country to decide for you? Are you serious? Mr. President if you don’t sack this man...”



Watch the video below:







