Ms Nancy of GHOne TV moves to TV3

Ms Nancy

GHOne TV Duvet host, Ms Nancy has crossed the carpet from the EIB network to Media General.

Media General for some years now has captured the likes of Giovanni Caleb, Berla Mundi, Anita Akufo, Cookie Tee and now Ms Nancy from GHOne TV.



This new edition of the eloquent lifestyle presenter adds to the immense quality of presenters in the Media General group.

It is not readily known the program she will be hosting, but from their many years of operations, trust the Media General group to fix the bubbly presenter a program that will blow the minds of viewers.