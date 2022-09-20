0
Mugeez and Paedae return home to meet their loved ones

R2bees Visit Family R2Bees thrilled to be with family

Tue, 20 Sep 2022

Ghanaian music duo, R2Bees, have shared a warm video that catches them visiting their families in an area suspected to be in the North of Ghana.

In a video shared on TikTok, the caption showed that the two artistes had returned to their roots, saying their mom had missed them.

"Home sweet home. When moma miss u," the post inscribed.

In the white and balck video, Mugeez in the wake of embracing his mom bowed before an elderly man sitting and wearing a pair of glasses.

The artiste greeted the old man in a traditional way that requires numerous youngsters in the average Ghanaian setting to do.

While Mugeez chatted with the elderly person, Paedae conveyed a child in his grasp around as certain ladies believed to be his relatives rallied around him with euphoria.

They were heard talking in one of the northern dialects.

The duo stormed their family house wearing easy-going shirts and shorts with shoes to coordinate, finishing their looks, they each had shades on.

R2Bees is a Ghanaian hip bounce and hiplife team from Tema comprised of two cousins, Faisal Hakeem and Rashid Mugeez.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
