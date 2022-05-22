0
Menu
Entertainment

Mugeez is my top ‘Don’ - D Jay

9D9184D9 9E3A 4E11 94B2 017516937758.jpeg?fit=1096%2C891&ssl=1 Mugeez

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Fast-rising Ghanaian sensation, Dennis Johnson, best known as D Jay, has disclosed his favourite artiste in the industry growing up.

According to D Jay, he has always admired Mugeez, ever since he started his music journey in secondary school.

In an interview with Kojo Manuel on Y107.9 FM’s, D Jay expressed love for Mugees and hopes to feature him one day. He labelled Mugeez as a living legend.

“Mugeez is my favourite artiste, I want to feature on my song. I have said it and it’s been much known to a lot of people how I admired him growing up. Mugeez is like my top Don. I looked up to him growing up. I love everything about him from his sound, style, attitude and the whole brand about him. I don’t think I have a particular reason to like him, I just liked him. He’s just a living legend to me.”

D Jay broke into the music scene in 2018 with his hit song “Bo Norr”. He has since released several hard tunes including “Joy” featuring the man of the moment Black Sherif, “Yawa”, and his latest banger “Balance It”. He is currently on a radio tour promoting his newest release.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Police justify the shooting of a female pillion rider near Pwalugu
Meet Isaac Otchere Darko, the lawyer who has chalked 53 years at the Bar
Shatta Wale Took Michy Home The Same Day I Broke Up With Her - Apaatse N
Tracey Boakye graces 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Ghana will not swear in next President-elect on January 7, 2025 – Eagle Prophet
Profile of former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan
NPP will lose miserably if elections are held today – NPP MP
Jordan Ayew on target for Crystal Palace in narrow defeat at Everton
David Akologo: The Ghanaian goalkeeper who turned trials into triumph in Bolivia
Delay leads African attack on Sky Sports for 'racist' video of Jordan Ayew's coach