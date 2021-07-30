'Mummy' Hajia4Real opens up on relationship with 'son' Shatta wale

Ghanaian socialite, entreprenuer and musician, Hajia4Real has opened up the kind of relationship that exists between herself and Ghana’s dancehall king, Shatta Wale.

Speaking in an interview with Sammy Kay on the "Go Online Show," she asserted that Shatta Wale is just a friend to her and nothing like a love relationship exists between them.



She stated that the use of terms “fine boy, fine boy” and “fine girl, fine girl” made people come up with rumours that they are dating but nothing like that has ever existed between them, besides Shatta Wale is her ‘son’ hence the reason why he refers to her as “Mummy.”



Hajia4real and Shatta Wale, has released a banging tune titled “Baby” currently available and making waves on all music streaming platforms.

