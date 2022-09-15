Murder of Fennec Okyere: Shatta Wale cried when he saw me in cells - Bulldog

Entertainment pundit, Bullodog

Entertainment pundit, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, has disclosed how Shatta Wale cried when he visited him in cells in 2014.

Bulldog was arrested for allegedly killing Kwaw Kese’s manager, Fennec Okyere.



On an Adom Radio show, he disclosed that while the dancehall artiste cried, he had tears in his eyes and fought so hard for them not to drop.



“Shatta came to visit me because he hadn't visited me in two weeks. I was telling them not to come around and all, but then, there was one day when Shatta said, no way, he wasn't going to come.



“When he came, I was behind the counter and he stood in front of the counter. So, when you are called, you will go and check. Peeping to know who is looking for you is called ‘catching 11’.



“When I peeped to see him, he immediately started crying. He cried like a baby. That made me teary. It was just that day,” he said.

He also mentioned that after his arrest, he was locked in cells for a month without getting the chance to breathe fresh air from outside or see the sun except when he was going to court.



“I slept in the cells for a month. If you are going to court, you are handcuffed. That's the only time you see the sun. It was there that I remember crying in the police cells.



“There was one day, but the tears didn't drop. If it dropped, I would have been disturbed. I had tears in my eyes,” he added.



Watch our latest programmes below:













ADA/BOG