Music alone does not pay - Masaany advises musicians

Masaany Mansa Musa, Reggae and dancehall artiste

Ghanaian Reggae and dancehall artiste, Masaany Mansa Musa, has advised his colleagues not to depend on music alone as their source of income.

According to him, doing music alone does not pay, and it is advisable for musicians to explore and get other things doing to make more money.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he emphasized, “Doing music alone does not always pay yet still, you have to put much into it when you do not always get anything out of it.”



He believes that doing other stuff aside from music will help artistes survive and, “at the end of the day, even if music does not go well for you, you still have something to fall back on.”



He emphasized that it is important for one not to put all their eggs in one basket “as there is always a probability of all of them getting broken.”

“This goes out to all entertainers, spread your wings and do other things to keep you going. Because at the end of the day if your entertainment career does not go as planned, you will be forced to go out and call others for help and this destroys your brand,” he added.



He explained that music in itself, is a game and, “if you do not play it well, you can end up losing a lot.”



Comparing international artistes to Ghanaians, he said, “those people can survive only on music because their system is working, they are paid their royalties. They also support their artistes but in Ghana, it is the opposite.”



Masaany expressed that doing music in Ghana is expensive so, “do not only depend on the money you make from music and always know that, if you do not have money, you cannot do music in Ghana,” he asserted.