0
Menu
Entertainment

Music collaborations are making African artistes popular in the Caribbean – Chantman

Chantman,, Chantman, Barbadian singer

Fri, 24 Jun 2022 Source: etvghana.com

Chantman, a Barbadian singer and songwriter has emphasized the relevance of international music collaborations.

The ‘Let if off’ hitmaker who is currently in Ghana made these assertions after he granted an interview on Y 97.9 FM with Nana Quasi-Wusu during the ‘Dryve of your Lyfe show’.

“Music collaborations are making African artistes popular in the Caribbean, just as it is making Caribbean artistes popular here in Africa. An example is Stonebwoy, we got to know him because he collaborated with our artistes”, he said.

Chantman further praised and hailed Sarkodie for his rap abilities and described his articulation as “very clean, precise and concise”.

Sarkodie is one of the best artistes with exceptional articulation I have heard in rap. His articulation is very clean, precise and concise that you have to only respect him for his act”, he said.

Chantman is in Ghana purposely to promote his music and himself as a Barbadian artiste.

Source: etvghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson