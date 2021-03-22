Music group, Gallaxy returns with a new song titled 'Krokromi' ft Kelvynboy

Source: Kumi Kasa TV

Budding Ghanaian hiplife and afrobeats duo, Gallaxy from Ashaiman made up of Randsford Ohene (Bra Chiky) and David Adjeiwoda (Kwesi Dav) returns with yet another potential hit record dubbed “Krokromi”.

They team up with Ghanaian afrobeats sensation and “Mea” hitmaker, Kelvyn Boy to unlock this banging tune produced by MOG under World Premiere Productions.



The “Woti Ate” hitmakers blesses our playlist with this melodious tune tagged “KROKROMI” which fans have declared a certified hit for the year.



Gallaxy have hit songs like; Dab, Gborgborvor featuring Stonebwoy, Bokor Bokor, Twea, Papabi, Wodo Nti, Woti Ate and many others.

They were nominated for the Best group in the maiden edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA together with R2Bees, Keche and VVIP.



Anticipate this new song by team Gallaxy featuring Kelvyn Boy.



