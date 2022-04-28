Music has made my life better – Kwesi Arthur

Kwesi Arthur, Ghanaian rapper and singer

Ghanaian rapper and singer, Kwesi Arthur has said music has been good to him as it has opened many doors for him.

According to Kwesi Arthur, he is now famous because of music.



Kwesi Arthur said through music his family is in a better position as he is able to take care of them from what he earns from the trade.



Speaking on Ayekoo Ayekoo on Accra100.5FM on Thursday, 28 April 2022, the grid day hit maker said: “Through music my family is better placed, I wouldn’t be known without music, music has put me in a position where I can go to places…”



“I was able to travel because of music, I even came to Accra because of music because I’m a Tema boy and in Tema we don’t like travelling out to Accra,” he added.



He noted that the constant travels have broadened his horizon and enabled him to meet new people he ordinarily wouldn’t have had the opportunity to meet and for that “I’m grateful.”

To Kwesi Arthur a great musician must have passion for what he does and must be dedicated to the craft.



“He has to love the music, that’s the first thing,” he stated, explaining that “some people see music as glamorous, they see musicians drive nice cars, have women around them so they want to jump into it but I feel to be great, you have to be dedicated.”



Kwesi Arthur rose to fame in 2017 with the hit single “Grind day”.



He is currently promoting his latest album titled “Son of Jacob”.



The album which has 15 songs features the likes of Nigerian Adekunle Gold, Joeboy and Teni among others.