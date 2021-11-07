Music has united Africa than politics – Ayigbe Edem

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem

Ghanaian rapper Ayigbe Edem has revealed that music has proven to be more relevant than any political organization in African and has been able to unite people from different backgrounds across the continent.

Music, as a universal language, links people from all walks of life and can provide solace in times of need and grief.



Musicians like Edem perceive music’s immense potential not only as a personal spiritual experience but also as a force for change, serving as a voice for social advocacy and/or fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Taking to the microblogging platform, Twitter, Edem stated that music has proven to have the capacity to bring people together across the continent unlike, any political organization in Africa.



He wrote; Music has United Africans than all the useless Political organizations we have ..