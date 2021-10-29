Music in Ghana only pays through performances – Opanka

Opanka, Musician

Opanka, one of Ghana’s most popular rappers, has asserted that the main mode of money-making in Ghanaian music is by performing at shows.

Speaking on the Ayekoo After-Drive show with host, Doctar Cann, he stated that here in Ghana, people do not buy CDs and even with the streaming, the bigger percentage comes from fans outside the country, hence, musicians only have performances as the main way of making money from their craft.



“Ask yourself how many people even have credit cards that they can use to purchase your music on these streaming sites. Some people may want to support you but they may not even have the means to do so in Ghana if you want to make money from music, it is straightforward through performances and after that, we can add the ambassadorial deals”, he said.



This came up after Opanka mentioned that he does not like virtual shows and he still prefers to play live performances.

According to him, he does not like virtual shows because since he is not the type that drinks or smokes, seeing his fans is what motivates him during performances. “If it’s a virtual show and I can’t see any fans there, then what am I going to do?” he questioned.



The rapper further explained that even aside from that, there have not been a lot of virtual shows like there would be if live shows were ongoing, hence, they still cannot make as much money from the virtual shows as compared to shows with a live audience.