Music industry suffering due to unnecessary hate, backbiting – King Promise

• King Promise has disclosed how hatred is denying people opportunities in the music industry

• According to him, Ghanaian music is not thriving as it ought to be due to envy, backbiting and hate



• He has called on Ghanaians to support each other’s craft to promote growth



Musician King Promise has identified lack of support from colleagues coupled with the ‘Pull him down’ syndrome, backbiting and other ills as contributory factors to the ‘abysmal’ nature of the music industry.



Stressing the extent to which people display their hate towards each other, the ‘Slow down’ crooner in an interview with GhanaWeb’s Elsie Lamar on the Talkertainment Show disclosed that people have been denied opportunities and or sabotaged in the music industry simply because they are being despised.



“In Ghana, people might not even like you even though they don’t know you. Because of that, they may not push your stuff, if you deserve something, they may not even let you have it. It’s mad! They do that not because you are bad at what you do but because they simply hate us."



He added: “We don’t push each other to the top. It shouldn’t be always about pulling people down. One person doesn’t have to be at the top. But in Ghana, you’ll experience all the backbiting and stuff from colleagues in the industry.”

In his view, the ‘pull him down’ syndrome is predominant in Ghana as compared to Nigeria because Nigerians appreciate and support each other’s craft.



“They (Nigerians) push each other, have a solid goal plan and a supportive mentality. They stay true to each other and protect each other’s image,” he stated.



King Promise is currently promoting his new single ‘slow down’ off his upcoming album.



Watch the full video below



