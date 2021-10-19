Music is a spirit – Masaany

Masaany Mansa Musa, Reggae and dancehall artiste

Ghanaian musician, Masaany Mansa Musa, has described music as a spirit and not just a made-up sound that we hear.

Masaany was interviewed on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on eTV Ghana, where he said this in relation to how musicians can get their songs to go out there and be recognized by everyone so that they can blow in the industry.



He said, “You really have to hit on the right notes and when you do that, everything will go well for you in music. You have to get promoters not only here in Ghana but outside too, who will be doing the promotion work for you. You should already spread your wings very wide.”



“Big ups to every African artiste who is spreading their wings out wide because music is not easy. The music itself is a spirit”, the artiste added.

According to him, breaking into the Ghanaian music space is difficult because Ghanaians would rather bash an artiste over something very petty than support and push his or her music. He noted that this really discourages a lot of great musicians hence, it is something that Ghanaians need to put a stop to.



Nevertheless, Masaany advised upcoming artistes to get their keys right and find promoters both in and outside the country to help them go far with their craft.