Music is bigger than TikTok - Fameye

Ghanaian TikTok star, Asantewaa once claimed that she and her colleagues hold the key to effective and efficient song promotion.



In her view, once they use a song in their videos or join a challenge, it will definitely go viral. Her statement didn't go so well with some artistes including Fameye.



The reigning VGMA Songwriter of the Year has indicated that "too much power has been invested into these TikTokers for them to be passing this kind of comment. You can't say no matter how an artiste has mastered their craft, they must come to you... I just hope it was a joke."

There has been an ongoing debate on whether or not the video-sharing app used to create content is currently the biggest platform to promote music in Ghana or holds the key to making songs go viral.



Speaking in an interview with blogger Zionfelix, Fameye maintained that music is bigger than TikTok and there can do well is not promoted on the app. According to him, his music isn't for TikTok although some of his songs remain favourites to thousands of users.



"I have used viral videos to promote my songs since 2019. I usually record my videos in my car. Sometimes, it goes viral; other times, it doesn't. I am saying it today, my music is not for TikTok and also I wouldn't say TikTok is the only platform that can make my song big. Music is bigger than TikTok, loud music doesn't make a good song," he explained.



TikTok star, Asantewaa has however rendered an apology to persons who felt disrespected by her comment on United Showbiz on June 18.



"I am not a musician, I cannot sing, I can't even feature so if am talking about promotion, am not saying you are not good as a musician because people have known songs without the app. When did TikTok come?...You can go back and play the video again. It wasn't intentional to hurt anybody's feelings," Asantewaa explained.

