Music is like a bug, when it bites you, there’s no cure - Zapp Mallet

Ace music producer, Zapp Mallet

Ghana’s iconic sound engineer and music producer, Emmanuel Mallet, popularly known as Zapp Mallet has likened music to a bug, saying when it bites you there is no cure.

According to him, he is stuck with music production.



“I’m used to music now. I’ve been doing it for over 30 years and I’m stuck with it now. Music is like a bug. When it bites you, you can’t free yourself. There’s no cure. It’s like a disease, not a terminal disease, but a kind of loving disease. And when it bites you, you can go and work at the bank, and you won’t be happy. You can get a good salary, but you won’t be happy,” the ace music producer said on Friday, October 7.



His statement comes after he was asked if he ever felt like he was being cooped up and wanted to break free from music.



Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, the multiple award-winning sound engineer revealed that the ‘bug’ has bitten one of her daughters. However, hers is a film ‘bug’.



“My first daughter, the film ‘bug’ has bitten her. And I know how she feels. She doesn’t want to hear anything apart from film,” he remarked.

Zapp Mallet, born Emmanuel Mallet, is regarded as one of Ghana’s most accomplished music producers and a pioneer of Ghana’s hiplife genre.



He is the only recording engineer to have won the Ghana Music Awards three times in a row, in 1999, 2000, and 2001.



Over the past years, Zapp has worked with various high-profile Ghanaian and international musicians, including Kojo Antwi, Ofori Amponsah, and Daasebre Gyamena.



Others are Nana Fynn, Becca, Irene Logan, Mary Agyepong, Nana Quame, and Wutah, among others.



In the hiplife circus, Zapp has also worked with Reggie Rockstone, Lord Kenya, Obour, Obrafour, and Akyeame. In the gospel genre, he worked with the Tagoe Sisters, Suzzy and Matt and Helena Rhabbles.