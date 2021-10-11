Music is my career not my job – Okyeame Kwame

Okyeame Kwame, Musician

Popular Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Okyeame Kwame has shared why he considers music as his career and not just a job.

Speaking to Kokonsa Kester on The Weekend Rush, he emphasized how consistent and devoted he is to music since it is the only thing he is doing at the moment. He stated that since music is his career, he gathers knowledge on the field and undergoes research that will help him improve his craft.



When asked why the Ghanaian music system doesn’t favor some artists, he said, the Ghanaian music industry is not working because we are not working. He spoke about how individuals of the Ghanaian music industry always try to exclude themselves from problems related to it.



He also encouraged his fellow musicians to help put some emphasis on the problems the industry is facing so it can be solved.



Okyeame Kwame gave some details regarding his new book titled Love Lockdown.

"Love lockdown is a book I wrote with my wife during the lockdown period. This was because we didn’t have anything to do so we decided to put our ideas into books," he said.



"Another reason we decided to write this book was that a lot of women were seeking relationship and marriage advice from my wife. She ended up becoming a mentor, so we just decided to put our ideas and thoughts regarding marriage and relationships into a book", he furthered. Love lockdown talks about a lot of issues and topics which include romance, reasons for getting married and sexual rejection. He also shared with us his new single which features Adina titled Love lockdown.



Okyeame Kwame ended the interview by advising both women and men to put their egos aside and communicate more and also learn to understand each other, these attributes help to solidify relationships.