Music is my first love - Okyeame Kwame

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Ghanaian Rap Doctor, Kwame Nsiah Apau popularly known as Okyeame Kwame has reiterated on the GTV Breakfast Show that Music is his first love and passion.

He stated that he grew up with dyslexic but found life when he found music.

“…People didn’t understand me. I couldn’t read, I couldn’t write, I couldn’t act and it was when I found music that I found life. So for me yes music is my first passion, it is everything for me. When I’m on stage, he added.

Okyeame however stated that, he lives beyond his spiritual life when writing music.

“I really live, I live beyond thoughts, I live beyond emotions, I live beyond my spiritual life when I am writing a story, he emphasized.

