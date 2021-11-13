Music is risky; don’t invest too much – Tic to musicians

Tic Tac

Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah formerly known as Tic Tac now Tic has urged his colleague artistes to desist from investing solely in music.

According to Tic, music is one of the riskiest businesses to engage in and musicians should not invest much into their career.



He said, an artiste can be banging in a year and the following year “no one will want to hear you”.



Speaking to Bliss Kingg on Drop Off, he said, “don’t spend all your money on the music trying to lift Ghana music because the same Ghanaians will let you down when the time comes for them to mention your name, and take what belongs to you”.



He added that “One of the riskiest businesses in life is to do music. You can be banging in a year, and the following year no one wants to hear you. I have been lucky, I have done two decades and more. Music alone won’t make you rich”.



Tic also advised Industry stakeholders to be careful and also learn to quickly clarify rumours about them.

”If anybody says something wrong about you. You need to come out and debunk it”.



Tic began his musical journey in 1997 when he and another boy formed a group named ‘Natty Strangers’.



After solo features with Azigiza’s ‘Slim Buster’s and Dassebre Gyamena Tic Tac establish a name for himself in the industry.



‘Philomena’ his debut album hit the streets in 1999 and saw songs like ‘KKBK’ and ‘MMAA 4MULA’ top the charts in Ghana for several weeks.



After Philomena, his third ‘Masem’ that gave him another big hit ‘Menkabio’ fondly called Shoddies which stayed on the charts for 23 consecutive weeks. This gave him 6 nominations at the Ghana Music Awards of that year and won him the best collaboration.

After a two-year hiatus, Tic Tac released his fourth album Wope, an album dedicated to Africans at home and those in the Diaspora and became the first hiplife artist to collaborate with anyone outside of Ghana with Freddie Meiway of Ivory Coast to drop the Wope sound and Nigerian star Tony Tetuila on the explosive Fefe Na Efe, which received several awards around the world.



2004 saw him pick up the coveted Musician of the Year Award at the Ghana Music Awards and become the face of Kasa a popular phone card in the UK to call Africa.



At the GMA awards that took place in April 2005, Tic Tac had nine nominations, including two nominations in the Best Collaboration category a first for any Ghanaian artist, which he won.