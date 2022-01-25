Music is very jealous – Singer affirms

Twicy, Musician

Ghanaian highlife singer, Twicy has advised his colleague singers to pay more attention to their music because the music is very jealous and does not like to share just like women.

In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “Every musician is married to his or her music, microphone or instruments and we should treat it as such.”



Comparing music to women he shared that, music is very jealous as well as women hence the need for all artistes to pay close attention to their music.



He reiterated that, it is due to this reason that he is still not in a relationship because “they both require time and attention and I can’t give equally to both at the moment so I’ve decided to choose music and later look for a woman.”



He believes because of his career, he will need a woman who will understand him and support him not one who will complain when he does not get to spend enough time with her.

Citing an example that, “There are certain days my mum keeps calling me to come down to eat and I don’t even pay attention to her because I’m addicted to producing my music and I always try to give it my fullest attention because it is jealous.”



Twicy however hopes, to one day find a woman who will understand him and his line of work.



He also encouraged his colleague artistes, to give their music as much time and attention as they do to their women If they want to succeed.