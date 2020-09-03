Entertainment

Music legend Kojo Antwi takes loyal fan to the altar

Kojo Antwi walking his fan Efia Antwiwaa Kajah to the altar

For newly married Efia Antwiwaa Kajah, a staff of one of the telecommunication companies in Ghana, and a die-hard fan of Ghana’s music Maestro, Kojo Antwi, Saturday August 22nd, 2020, will forever remain a memorable day in her entire life.

According to Efia, it was the day her long cherished dream of having the Maestro hold her hand and walk her down the red carpet for her groom to consummate their marriage, came through.



She told Suncity Radio in an interview that, she started following the exploits of Kojo Antwi at age 13, when in JHS, and has since been an ardent fan of “Mr. Music Man”, playing and enjoying his songs at all times.



“I got so addicted to his songs (especially, “Nipa odo me”) and personality that I resolved to have him take me to the altar when I was ready to marry, and go on and name my male child after him. My father, Mr. Kwadwo Asare Kajah, graciously agreed to my wish and gave that honour to my mentor,” an elated Efia stated.

She described Kojo Antwi as an affable and down-to-earth person, whose music sooths sorrows, heals souls and drives away dejections, and prayed God to continuously bless and make him a blessing to society.



“He did all these for me without taking a dime, and I’m eternally grateful to the maestro for this beautiful gesture,” she said.



Efia Antwiwaa tied the knot with Lieutenant Commander Solomon Dayira of the Ghana Navy, at the Arakan Methodist-Presby Church, Burma Camp in Accra, on Saturday, August 22nd 2020.

