Music lifting the flag of Ghana higher globally than football - Epixode

Epixode

Creative director and recording artiste, Epixode has questioned the government for overspending on football and neglecting those in the creative arts space.

He has argued that the creative arts industry is putting the country on the international map more than football.



Making his point as to why the budget on football should be reduced and channeled towards the showbiz industry, Epixode said music relatively brought glory to Ghana.



“Wherever Ghana has been mentioned in the world as at last year, it is because of music,” he said in an interview with Amansan Krakye.

“Ghana went to the Grammys because of music and Beyonce featured an artiste from Ghana and we were everywhere in the world because of music,” he added.



He further justified, “So these are some of the things we need to consider with the creative space and tourism need to be paid attention to.



“The kids need to be motivated so that we can have a better future to show the world,” he concluded on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.