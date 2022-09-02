0
Music prodigy 'Elevated' revels in Efya, Epixode 'Feelz' collab

WhatsApp Image 2022 09 02 At 7.jpeg Elevated has collaborated with two heavyweights

Fri, 2 Sep 2022

Rising Afrobeats sensation Daniel Oche Benjamin, known by his stage name "Elevated," is excited about featuring two of Ghana's top music talents, Epixode and Efya.

The young musician recently released the highly anticipated "Feelz" single featuring award-winning music duo Epixode and Efya.

According to Elevated, it was a dream come true to feature these two artists on his groundbreaking single as he strives to reach the pinnacle of Ghanaian music in the near future.

"Efya is undoubtedly my number one female vocalist in Ghana, and she demonstrated her vocal prowess on my latest single, and I am truly excited about that.

"Epixode's talents as Ghana's best performer is undisputed, and I have learned a lot having him feature on my single, and I am very grateful," he said.

The new song comes along with very artistic, intriguing visuals and entrancing cinematography directed by Snares Films.

