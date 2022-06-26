0
Music production has now become a money-making venture in Ghana – Dr Ray Beat

Record producer, Dr Ray Beat, known in real life as Nana Yaw Nkrumah has revealed that beat-making has now become a money-making venture in Ghana.

Speaking on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM, he said “Right now beat making has become a money-making venture and some producers charge 3K or more and the artistes also do understand that doing free beat is a thing of the past.

“In Ghana as at that time when we started beat making around 2007, it wasn’t really paying but now it’s really paying off so now people are making money,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com

He added, “Nowadays some Ghanaian producers can play beats and sell it online which goes viral and I’m happy that Beat Vampire has been able to work with one of the biggest Nigerian artistes”.

Dr Ray Beat who was nominated for Producer of the Year at the 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), revealed that music producers now earn royalties from their creativity.

“Now there’s so much money in music production in Ghana because of the royalties system that we’ve incorporated into what we’re doing so I think that’s also helping us a lot,” he ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

