0
Menu
Entertainment

Musician Janarius wins big at Mandenta Excellence & Achievement Awards

Janarius Award33377 Ghanaian artiste, Janarius Achinkok

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro

Ghanaian musician and CEO of Express Tailor, Janarius Achinkok has won Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 2023 Mandenta Excellence & Achievement Awards.

Entrepreneur cum musician, popularly known as Janarius was announced Entrepreneur of the Year as a recognition for his immense success as a farmer, tailor and musician.

Janarius is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Express Tailor, an on-the-go fashion hub, CEO of Achinkok Farms and also a very talented musician.

His Express Tailor was also announced as Fashion Hub of the Year.

Janarius has a trendy song out titled ‘Atena’. He has hinted at an upcoming single in a couple of months to come.

Mandenta Excellence & Achievement Awards is an annual award scheme that rewards excellence and achievement in Adenta and Madina.

Source: Fredrick Kofi Deladem Dro
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court