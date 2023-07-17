Musician Janarius wins big at Mandenta Excellence & Achievement Awards

Ghanaian artiste, Janarius Achinkok

Ghanaian musician and CEO of Express Tailor, Janarius Achinkok has won Entrepreneur of the Year award at the 2023 Mandenta Excellence & Achievement Awards.

Entrepreneur cum musician, popularly known as Janarius was announced Entrepreneur of the Year as a recognition for his immense success as a farmer, tailor and musician.



Janarius is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Express Tailor, an on-the-go fashion hub, CEO of Achinkok Farms and also a very talented musician.



His Express Tailor was also announced as Fashion Hub of the Year.

Janarius has a trendy song out titled ‘Atena’. He has hinted at an upcoming single in a couple of months to come.



Mandenta Excellence & Achievement Awards is an annual award scheme that rewards excellence and achievement in Adenta and Madina.