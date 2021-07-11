Musician recounts how he was lured into a sex party with 16 ladies and fled after sex with three

Source: SVTV Africa

Up and coming musician, Fadious has recounted to DJ Nyaami how he was lured into a sex party with 16 ladies including lesbians and bisexuals.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Fadious revealed that before his encounter with these ladies, a female friend invited him over for a job offer. The offer was to have sexual intercourse with three ladies in exchange for money.



“She didn't tell me what the job was until I got there. Who wouldn't accept such a deal? Pleasure yourself with three girls and collect some coins. After that, my friend recommended my service to other girls and that's how the sex party happened,” he narrated.



He added that “my friend later invited me to a sex party and asked me to be along with a friend. They were 16 girls and we had fun with them for some coins. After having sex with three girls, I couldn't anymore so we had to leave.”



According to Fadious, the subsequent sexual activity with multiple girls became a habit.

“I even asked my girlfriend for a threesome with her friend but she always thought I was joking because she didn't know what I was into,” he disclosed.



