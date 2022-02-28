Musicians absent from Gloria Sarfo’s event as Emelia Brobbey, Kobi Rana perform

Gloria Sarfo mourns mother

Ghanaians react to Kobi Rana, Emelia Brobbey’s performance



Popular Ghanaian actor cum movie producer, Kobi Rana, delivered a powerful Gospel performance at Gloria Sarfo’s mother’s one-week celebration over the weekend.



He sang a back-to-back rendition of some Gospel hits as the crowd responded in full glee.



Kobi Rana started with intense worship and later maneuvered into mid-tempo praises which saw the crowd actively participating in it.

Emelia Brobbey was also called upon to entertain the crowd and she did not disappoint.



She serenaded her friend, Gloria Sarfo, with some soul-inspiring worship songs.



Obviously shocked at their good choice of songs and soul-touching performances, the crowd was both ecstatic and touched.



However, when videos of the performances found their way onto social media, scores of individuals have shared their varied opinions about them.



While some are amazed that secular acts like Kobi and Emelia could deliver such Holy Spirit-filled performances, others wondered why many musicians failed to show up at Gloria’s event.

Their concerns are borne out of the fact that musicians usually show up and perform at events of such nature but Gloria’s late mother’s one-week memorial service was an exception.



Watch the video below:







