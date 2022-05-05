Musicians can make an average of GH₵200,000 per hit song - Digital expert

Ghanaian Musicians, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

Source: GNA

Musicians can make about GH₵200,000 from a mega hit song, Mr. Kwame Baah, a digital marketing expert, has said.

According to Mr. Baah, who is also a Content Manager at Yve Digital, an artiste who has a massive, good hit song across various digital streaming platforms could generate more revenue in excess of GH₵200,000.



He, however, explained that a street hit, which was less vibrant online, would generate less revenue and not more than GH₵100,000 but could make money from shows.



In an interview with the GNA Entertainment, Mr. Baah who handles digital content for some top Ghanaian artistes said that the revenue artistes generate may differ because they had normal hit songs and mega ones.



"The amount of money an artist would make on digital streaming platforms is dependent on how vibrant it is, especially on the streets.



"We have normal hit songs and mega ones, and it is obvious to say that mega hit songs can make you about GHC₵200,000 - GHC₵300,000 and even more," he stated.

"For example, a hit song like Fameye's 'Praise', which had massive numbers on digital streaming and was a street hit, could generate more than ₵200,000 but a normal hit song can't make you that much."



Mr. Baah has over the years held workshops for upcoming artistes on ways to maximize revenue on online streaming platforms.



