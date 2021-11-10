Musicians, celebrities, chiefs, others attend Nana Ampadu's 40-days celebration

Sympathizers and fans gathered at Tesano Police Depot in Accra on Saturday, November 5, 2021, to mourn with the family of highlife legend, Nana Kwame Ampadu I.

The solemn ceremony was to celebrate a 40-days memorial to honour the late Highlife legend, following his untimely demise on September 28, 2021.



Stakeholders from the creative arts industry including Akosua Agyapong, Akuma Mama Zimbi, actress Emelia Brobbey, actor Salinko, media personalities, Ministers of State as well as traditional rulers were present to commiserate with the family.



He passed on at the age of 76.

Watch arrivals and guests at the 40-Days Celebration:



