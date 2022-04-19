0
Musicians contribute a lot to ensure we’re always entertained – Emelia Brobbey

Emelia Brobbey

Tue, 19 Apr 2022

‘Makoma’ hitmaker, Emelia Brobbey has shared her personal experience since she joined the Ghana music industry after releasing her recent song titled ‘Emelia’.

The actress cum entrepreneur told Amansan Krakye in an interview on Kastle FM in Cape Coast that musicians contribute so much to make sure we are always entertained.

She answered, “It’s a beautiful industry so I would like to congratulate those in the Ghana music industry already.

“They are doing a great job and they contribute so much to make sure we are always entertained,” she continued.

She added, “I’ve just joined them recently so I would say that it’s a great industry but with every industry, there’s a lot of homework to do.

“There’s more room for improvement just like my acting industry so it’s been good,” she ended on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

Emelia Brobbey released her first single “Fa me ko” in 2019 but the song was heavily criticized for her poor vocals. In January 2020 she released her second single “Odo Electric”.

