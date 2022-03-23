My ‘Artiste of the Year’ nomination was a surprise – Joe Mettle insists

Ghanaian gospel singer, Joe Mettle

Gospel musician, Joe Mettle, has disclosed that he was not privy to his management's decision to file for the 'Artiste of the Year' category for the 2022 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He said he only got to know after nominations for the award ceremony were released on Saturday.



He added, therefore, that the nominations came to him as a surprise.



Joe’s revelation comes a day after the VGMA Board was heavily criticized for nominating him once again for the exact category.



Joe Mettle is mostly the only gospel act nominated in that particular and this year was no different as he was selected alongside the likes of King Promise, Kidi, Sarkodie, Kuame Eugene, and Black Sherif.



But his nomination was faced with wild criticisms including dancehall artiste, Ras Kuuku, who insists that Fameye deserved that spot and not him.

“I just want to know what Joe Mettle did this year to merit the nomination in the Artiste of the Year category,” Ras earlier said on Hitz FM.



“When I saw Joe Mettle in the Artiste of the Year, instead of Fameye, I wondered. Which of Joe Mettle’s songs can match up to Fameye’s ‘Praise’, he added.



But in a response to that, Joe Mettle said;



“I didn’t file for Artiste of the Year nomination. My manager handled that. I think that’s why it came as a surprise to me.



“I think I saw a comment when someone said if the award belongs to me or so. There’s a criterion for which they use to nominate musicians and if the organizers think you fit a certain category, you will be nominated,” he stated.