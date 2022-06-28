My ‘Bitter Sweet’ EP has influenced my love life – Herman Suede

Ghanaian Musician, Herman Suede

Young Ghanaian afrobeat star, Herman Suede, has confessed that his new EP, ‘Bitter Sweet’ has helped him in a positive way on his personal love journey.

In an interview with Akosua Hanson on the Y Lounge on Y107.9FM, Herman Suede, said “the EP affected my love life because when going into each song, you have to place yourself in the shoes of a character to be able to evoke certain emotions”



He noted that although he does have love stories or experiences of his own, however, he was able to give his audience the overall experience during his performances, it requires him to imagine himself in situations that he has never been in and these characters sometimes stick with him.



According to him, ‘One by One' is the start of the story that talks about him meeting a girl at a party for the first time, and the second song ‘Let it flow’ is about him professing his feelings to the lady.

‘Meant for you’, he said, is an anniversary song where he has won the lady over and is reassuring her that he is the one for her. “Naa Kwarley is when the heartbreak comes in and ‘On My Own’ is where I’m over the heartbreak and back to factory settings, better off on my own so it’s a bitter-sweet story and that’s why I gave the EP that title”, he expunged.



Herman Suede told Akosua Hanson that he titled the EP ‘Bitter Sweet’ because he wanted to encapsulate the dynamic involved in relationships and express how relationships are not always a fairytale but come with ups and downs too.