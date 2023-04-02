9
Menu
Entertainment

My ‘Coca Cola’ body shape not Obengfo engineered – Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu Hhh.png TikToker, Hajia Bintu

Sun, 2 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Internet sensation and renowned TikToker Hajia Bintu, born Naomi Asiamah, has denied claims that she has worked on her figure through liposuction.

She says her curvy looks and heavy backside are all natural denying the claims that she has been touched by Dr Obengfo.

Hajia Bintu made this known when she spoke to Delay.

She said, while speaking to Delay in a yet-to-be-telecasted interview, that “I’ve not pumped my buttocks. I wasn’t skinny and I think it’s growth. Maybe when I was young I did not know of angles but now when I take pictures, I take them with the right angles that’s why you see things like that.”

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha