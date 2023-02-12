My ‘Fa No Fom’ song is bigger than all of Black Sherif's songs – DJ Azonto Brags

DJ Azonto believes his hit song is bigger than Blacko's entire music catalogue

Ghanaian DJ and entrepreneur, Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto has caused a lot of stir with certain remarks he made when he appeared on 3FM’s drivetime show on Friday, February 10, 2023.

According to him, his viral hit song, ‘Fa No Fom’, is bigger than any song released by the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘New Artist of the Year’ Black Sherif.



According to him, the song, which currently has a little over 160,000 views, has gotten more attention in the world than any song that has ever been released by the Konongo Zongo musician.



DJ Azonto buttressed his claim with the fact that he won an award with ‘Fa no Fom’ over Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ when both songs were placed in the same category at an awards event.

“Facts are facts, and the truth is only one. We know that Blacko is an international artiste, and I give him that respect. But none of Blacko’s songs has travelled more than Fa No Fom. It’s a fact,” he said.



He further stated that when he looks at the streaming numbers from places in Chad, Afghanistan, and Turkey, his ‘Fa No Fom’ has great numbers than Blacko.



Currently, DJ Azonto has twelve awards to his name, most of them locally awarded, including the Face of Ghana Youth Awards, Most Consistent Artiste of the Year – Ghana Premier Awards, Festival of Arts Conference, DJ Azonto -African Spotlight Artiste of the Year, and Most Influential Artiste of the Year – Ghana Premier Awards.