My motive is not to be popular but to give back to God - Kofi Owusu Peprah

Source: Skbeatz Records

One of Ghana's fast-rising gospel artiste and worship leader Kofi Owusu Peprah has revealed that his intention to be in the gospel music fraternity is not to be popular but to give back to God what he has bestowed upon his life.

After the new rendition release of his father's 'Matwen Awurade anim', Kofi Owusu Peprah had become one of the recently talked about gospel ministers whose songs are making trends on various music digital online streams and as well on YouTube.



In an Upclose exclusive interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day show, the son of the legendary Rev. George Owusu Mensah shared that he is not after fame or popularity.



The 'Yesu Nyame Ba' crooner opined that his involvement in gospel music industry is centred on making God proud and being grateful for the talents and gifts he has blessed him with.



"My motive is to give Him back what he has given me basically. God has given me so much. I can write, I can sing...this gift of music. Wherever I serve, people who know me know that I do it selflessly," Kofi Owusu Peprah said.

Kofi Peprah is one of the selfless dedicated ministers who has appeared on platforms with Dr Sonnie Badu, Joe Mettle, Efe Grace, Nii Okai, Luigi MacLean, Nigerian popular gospel artiste Dunsin Oyekan, Quame Gyedu, Sammie Obeng-Poku and a host of other gospel ministers in Ghana.



So far, the gospel minister has four(4) songs to his credit; Matwen, Yesu Nyames Ba, Amen and Big God, on all various digital online streams.



Watch the interview:




