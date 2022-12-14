0
My N100m hair can buy a house in Lekki – Bobrisky brags

Bobrisky Ffsdbc Sc.png Crossdresser, Bobrisky

Wed, 14 Dec 2022

Nigeria's controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky has revealed how much his wigs cost.

The socialite who is known for his flashy lifestyle claims that he spends as much as N100 million on wigs alone while noting that the amount could buy a house Lekki, Lagos.

He said due to this, he finds it amusing when some Lagos big girls think they are on the same level as him.

The 30-year-old transvestite wrote: “All my hairs alone can buy a house in Lekki. Have spent over 100million on hair so I laugh when dis Lagos girls wanna compete with me.

"Men check ur wife hair and my hair even you wey be guy know i rock better than dis b!tches.”

