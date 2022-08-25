My ‘Rock My Body’ song was for trends – Wiyaala opens up

Wiyaala, Ghanaian musician

Ghanaian musician, Wiyaala, has opened up on what accounted for her switching to compose songs that were more indigenous in nature.

In an interview with a US-based Ghanaian journalist, Nii Akrofi Smart-Abbey, on the African talk podcast, she explained that she recorded her hit song ‘Rock My Body’ under the influence of some close friends and associates.



She stated that her close friends and associates wanted her to use her songs to join the trends in the country.



“I decided to let people know the real Wiyaala. 'Rock My Body' happened because I was just trying to join what was trending. That was because I just allowed myself to be influenced by some friends who said ‘oh do this because it is trending. It is going to make you [popular]. [So, I said] let’s get it [done]’. Deep down I’m not sure.



“Rock My Body', is a sex song but if it comes out people will just put me in a certain category that is not me. I’m versatile. I can sing any style but I really need to start well. If I don’t lay the foundations well and I come with the wrong start, that’s how the industry will receive her. Rock my body did that. I missed out on the first few festivals even though I had festival vibes and all that” Wiyaala said.



Meanwhile, Wiyaala has joined the Recording Academy’s 2022 membership class where she hopes to bag a Grammy award.

The Ghanaian Afro pop musician thanked Rocky Dawuni for nominating her for the prestigious award.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:







DS/PEN