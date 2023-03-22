0
My Song 'Ebony' paved the way for 'Sugarcane', 'Down flat' and 'Ku lo sa' in the UK – Danny Lampo

Danny Lampo Music UK-based Ghanaian Afrobeat singer, Danny Lampo

Danny Lampo the 'Ebony' crooner, in an interview over the weekend, stated that his hit single 'Ebony' paved the way for songs like 'Sugarcane' by Camidoh, 'Down flat' by Kelvin boy and 'Kolosa' by Oxlade.

Danny Lampo is one of the most popular UK-based Ghanaian musician you can't bypass when talking about Afro beat in the diaspora.

He has gained countless fans through his music over the past years, almost all the artistes from Africa wishers to perform with him anytime they go to Europe.

He has earned the love and respect from the people of the diaspora.

Not only that, but he recently released his first EP titled 'African Queen' which has 5 solid songs, The EP has variety anyone would love to listen to. From Afro beat to highlight and reggae dancehall.

He featured artiste like AJ Safoa, SWK, Rashell Blue and Star Vicy.

The EP is just a month and half out but has gained massive streams and topped most charts in across the globe.

