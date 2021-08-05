My acting career nearly caused confusion in someone’s marriage – Akorfa Edjeani recounts

Veteran actress and movie director, Akofa Edjeani

Popular veteran actress, Akofa Edjeani Asiedu has detailed how her acting roles nearly caused chaos in a fan’s marriage.



Recounting the ordeal, the actress stated that a man’s admiration for her acting skills affected his relationship with his wife who always complained.



Akofa Edjeani disclosed that the couple would have to 'fight' anytime movies that she starred in are being shown on TV adding that the woman would sometimes change the channel.

“Everyone thought I was a husband snatcher. There was this couple that was always fighting just because when I come on the screen the wife will change the channel. The man insists that he wants to watch me because I’m his favorite but the woman will stand her grounds,” she stated in an interview with Joy FM's George Quaye monitored by GhanaWeb.



“Eventually he had to buy a new TV and when my show is on, he will go and watch. It created trouble. I don’t want to create trouble for any marriage,” She added.



The veteran actor has asked viewers not to confuse the roles actors play with their personal life adding that;



“The audience or the viewers just have to know that it is a role we are playing, so if I’m playing a drunkard or a call girl or a doctor that is not who we are, we are just portraying the role.”