My anxiety attacks are now uncontrollable, I need help - Salma Mumin

Actress Salma Mumin

Salma Mumin opens up on mental stress

Ghanaian actress opens up about her biggest struggle



Fans urge Salma to seek medical help



Popular actress, Salma Mumin, has disclosed that she is currently battling severe anxiety issues that could get out of hand if not controlled.



Pouring out her worries on social media, 'worried' Salma has asked for help in a post making rounds on social media.



According to the fashionista, she has been experiencing anxiety attacks for weeks now and has for that matter sought for help.

After chancing upon the post on social media, some concerned fans have issued words of encouragement to her.



"Been experiencing anxiety attack for the past few weeks... its uncontrollable now, I need help before something terrible happens to me,” Salma Mumin's post read.



The urgency in the tone of her message has attracted tons of recommendations ranging from medical treatment to prayer solutions.



An Instagram handler @_adomakoa has asked the actress to reach out to her for assistance. She wrote: "I can understand her, Salma I have a remedy."



Another @beautvic reiterated the need for Salma to get help. "Please seek for therapist, it’s worth it. Sending you love and light your way," she wrote.

Salma adds up to the list of Ghanaian celebrities who have hinted of either depression or anxiety issues.



The likes of Black Sherif, Sefa, Gyakie, Kumi Guitar and others have earlier opened up on their depression battles on social media.







Watch this week's episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:



