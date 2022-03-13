My award made people believe in credibilty of VGMA - Fancy Gadam

Tamale-based artiste Fancy Gadam has suggested his ‘New Artiste of the Year’ accolade in the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards gave the award scheme some form of credibility.

According to him, the award proved that VGMA was indeed a national event and not Accra-centered.



Speaking with Daryl Two Stepz on his MultiCDB page on Youtube, Fancy Gadam said that his award dispelled notions that the VGMA was not credible.



He explained that whiles music lovers in Accra were in a wonderland over his award, he had captured the hearts of the Northern Regions for six years.



He noted the award made people realize that VGMA caters for all regions and that exhaustive research is done before the award is handed out to a person.

“My first award made Ghanaians see that VGMA was working. I was able to win new artiste of the year. Accra people didn’t know so they were like who is this guy. How can he win artiste of the year because there were a lot of young artistes competing.



“ The main artiste was Medikal because he dropped Too Risky that year. It was a huge song and I wasn’t having a popular song in Accra so people were like ‘who is this guy’?



“I dropped my first album in 2010 at Tamale. No one knew me except in Tamale. One thing Ghanaians should know is that Northern Region is very big. To be able to capture the three Northern Regions took me six years. I came in 2010 and in 2016 I was able to fill the Tamale Stadium. It was Reggie Rockstone who posted my picture and made people realize how big I was.



