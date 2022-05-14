My awards don't mean I'm better than others – Kofi Kinaata

Kofi Kinaata, Artiste

Multiple award-winner, Kofi Kinaata has said that winning Songwriter of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on four different occasions doesn’t mean he writes good songs than every artiste.

Talking to Amansan Krakye on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM, the ‘Susuka’ hitmaker said he doesn’t think he is better than other artistes in terms of songwriting just because he won awards for that.



“I’ve said that awards shouldn’t define your success because winning songwriter on four different occasions doesn’t mean I write good songs than everyone in Ghana".



“If you win it great but we shouldn’t focus so much on awards and say that if you can’t achieve this or that it means you have failed as a musician in your lifetime.

“When you win awards bravo that’s great but that should not define the success or otherwise of an artiste in their musical journey or their lifetime".



Kofi Kinaata born Martin King Arthur failed to win the Songwriter of the Year award at the 23rd edition of the VGMA after Fameye’s song titled ‘Praise’ was adjudged as the finest in the year under review.