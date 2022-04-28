1
Entertainment

‘My beautiful lady, I see you’ – Yul Edochie’s second wife hails first wife

Judy Austin3.png Yul Edochie's 'side chick turned wife', Judy Austin

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Yul Edochie’s second wife reacts to ongoing marriage controversy

Yul Edochie’s first wife unfollows him on social media

Netizens heavily descend on Yul Edochie’s second wife over latest comment

Drama and controversy continue to unfold in Yul Edochie’s camp as his second wife, Judy Austin, has heaped what has been described as 'unsolicited' praises on her rival, Mary Edochie.

Judy’s comment was made in reference to Yul’s post which was meant to console his first wife, Mary, who is seemingly soaking in her husband’s betrayal on social media.

Yul in a bid to appease his first wife’s anger took to Instagram to share a photo of her with the caption;

“Number one. Mary Edochie, Undisputed.”

Shortly after the post, Yul’s second wife, amidst being accused of ‘breaking her home’ took to the comment section of that particular post and wrote;

“My beautiful lady, I see you.” *With love emojis attached*.

Her comment has since incurred the wrath of countless social media users who find it disrespectful and insensitive.

Describing it as the highest form of mockery, she has been condemned for the audacity from which her post was borne out.

Meanwhile, Yul’s first wife has unfollowed him on social media.

This was after she bitterly reacted to the issue in a statement that read;

“May God judge you both.”

Read the posts below:









View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

