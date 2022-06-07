'My beef with Medikal was a publicity stunt - Criss Waddle

Criss Waddle opens up on his beef with Medikal

Criss Waddle, Medikal fight on social media

Waddle reveals planned attempt to publicise his work



AMG Music trends with 'Take Me Back'



The boss of AMG Music, Criss Waddle has revealed that his social media beef with signee, Medikal was nothing but a publicity stunt to promote his new album.



Addressing the issue in an exclusive interview on the DayBreak Hitz show with Sammy Forson, Waddle explained that, the outburst by Medikal on Twitter was an agreed move to create hype for this new album “Take Me Back”.



“Medikal has his creative freedom to do what he is doing, so how can there be an issue? It was a publicity stunt and nothing more. If you go outside the country, they pay people to do these things for them. Even the big stars pay for some of these things. They call paparazzi for themselves and pretend as if they have no idea about what’s happening.”

Touching on the timing of the tweet, the AMG boss admitted that Medikal had made the tweet at the wrong time, however, it was able to give the album the publicity and hype as needed.



“The tweets were supposed to be out before the pictures and then the next day the song comes out but it did not happen like that because Medikal slept. It achieved its purpose and that’s why we are talking about it right now”



Background



On May 27, 2022, social media was set ablaze when Criss Waddle and Medikal appeared to have banter on social media. Criss waddle was disappointed in Medikal for announcing the release of his new single “Letter to my ex” on the same day he also planned to release his song with Stonebwoy.



On his part, Medikal explained that it was unfortunate the coincidence, however, the release date for his song had already been scheduled and there was nothing he could do about it.

This explanation did not sit well with Waddle as he saw Medikal’s move as a calculated attempt to thwart the success of his album and refused to answer calls from Medikal.



After a failed attempt to reach Waddle and explain things to him, Medikal resorted to Twitter to express his disappointment in his role model.



In his tweet, Medikal expressed his disappointment in Criss Waddle for assuming he wanted to sabotage the success of his new project and made it known that he had been compelled to react on Twitter because Criss Waddle had refused to answer any of his calls.