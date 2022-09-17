1
My best friend snatched my man – Wendy Shay

Sat, 17 Sep 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Ghanaian Singer, Wendy Shay has said that it is difficult for hardworking women like her to get genuine love.

According to her, while on the road chasing her passion, her best friend was also busily chasing her man, adding that the two are now in a relationship.

Due to this, the Singer has translated her frustration into her new song #Warning.

In a caption that came along the release of the song, Wendy Shay wrote on her Instagram Page, ”It’s hard for Hardworking women to get genuine love. Whiles I was on the road chasing my Passion my so called best friend was also chasing my man and now they are together. So ShayGang excuse me for my language, this song is very personal. #WARNING.”

The Epic Video also showed Wild Wendy Shay in a forest, clad in black and gold apparel looking fierce and sending warning to her ex bestie.

