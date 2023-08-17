'My bestfriend stole my man after saying he’s not good looking’ – Big Brother housemate

Big Brother Naija housemate, Doyin

Big Brother Naija 'All Stars' housemate, Doyinsola David, widely known as Doyin, has explained how her best friend stole her boyfriend.

The reality TV star said the 'best friend' in question, used to make fun of her man's injured leg but ended up snatching him away from her.



Doyin said before they secretly started dating, her friend cultivated the habit of frequently making a mockery of the man.



She added, they exchanged phone numbers at her blind side when they first at her house.



The Big Brother Naija 'All Stars' housemate revealed that her ex-lover and former best friend are still together and they currently have a son.



She painfully established that to date, she still feels deceived.

“I have been betrayed before. I used to have a best friend, and we were very close. As a matter of fact, people used to refer to us as twins, because we even looked alike. At the time, I had a boyfriend, but she always discouraged me and told me that he was not good-looking, because he had a bad leg and used to limp a little bit. She would always make jokes about his leg. At some point, I took her with me to visit him.



"Somehow, they exchanged numbers and I did not find out. I was dating him and did not even realize that my best friend was also dating him. To this day, they are still together. They actually have a son together, and I wish them well. But, at the same time, I felt betrayed. That really affected the way I trust people,” Doyin said.



Doyin, however, noted that although she is currently in the talking stage with a few individuals, she is really not in any serious relationship.



“I am very single. I am talking to a couple of people, but I am single. I am not in any relationship for now,” she said.