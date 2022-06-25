My biggest fear before marriage was ‘chop money’ – McDan

Chief Executive Officer of the McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley

McDan advises men not to allow women pay their bills

McDan narrates experiences growing up in a poor family



McDan says 'chop money' can break marriages



Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, Dr. Daniel McKorley, has stated that he cringed at the mention of the word ‘chop money’ [housekeeping money] before marriage as it was a major source of conflict between his parents.



In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, the business mogul said he refused to marry specifically because of chop money.



He explained that he did not want to have challenges with providing for the family having witnessed the conflict it caused between his parents.



“To be honest, I grew up in a very poor family [and] before I got married, I was afraid of ‘chop money.’ It was one word I feared so much because I didn’t want to have a wife, and I’ll be giving excuses when it was time to put money on the table.

“So I refused to marry, and it was hard for me because I grew up in a family where I saw chaos because of chop money, bills and all that,” he revealed.



McDan as he is popularly known emphasized that ‘chop money’ issues had the potential of breaking homes as a result of the conflicts it could bring.



He said for this reason, he worked hard in other to be able to meet the demands associated with marriage.



“Chop money can break a marriage. It’s a tough thing; that’s why I didn’t want to go on that tangent [of my parents], so I had to break my back and make sure I put food on the table for the family,” McDan said.



McDan has recently been in the news for stating that a lot of men are marrying these days because they want women to foot bills.



He admonished men not to allow their wives pay their bills.

“Your wife’s salary is her salary. Don’t come home and fight your wife because she can afford to pay the fees.



Even if she’s paying the fees try to take it over, be seen to be very responsible.



"I am very particular about that because a lot of fathers lately are marrying because they want women to pay their bills. Don’t be a man that a woman pays their bills”, he stressed.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.



