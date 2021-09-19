My biggest fear is to be poor after retirement – Mr Drew

Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew

Ghanaian musician, Mr. Drew has talked about his biggest fear.

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM which was monitored by Zionfelix.net, the Highly Spiritual artiste stated he fears being poor after retirement.



To him, it will "be some way" if he has to come on the radio and beg for help years later.



He indicated that they putting things in check so that such a situation doesn’t happen.



Mr. Drew added that he feels sad when he hears about aged-public figures seeking help.

He also talked about how musicians are not given respect for what they do.



Watch a section of the interview below:



