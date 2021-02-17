My blood pressure has shot up because I still haven’t met my son – Kuami Eugene’s father cries

Mr. Kofi Boakye claims to be the biological father of Kuami Eugene

Estranged father of Ghanaian high-life musician, Kuami Eugene has established that his health has deteriorated due to the controversies surrounding himself and his son.

According to Mr. Kofi Boakye, he has been diagnosed of severe high blood pressure as a result of his inability to reconcile with his son.



“When I think about all of these things and the struggles I go through just to see my son, it’s disturbing. I’m currently suffering from high blood pressure because I still haven’t been able to meet my son. When I listen to his songs on radio, I weep,” he disclosed to Kofi TV in an interview, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Giving a detailed account of what ensued between himself and Kuami Eugene’s mother, Mr. Boakye stated that he never abandoned his son.



He said the musician’s mother rather cut ties with him after he travelled to Akwatia in search of greener pastures.



“After two years after he was born I travelled to Akwatia to do galamsey business and that was it. His mother took him away from me. I never heard from my boy anymore till today. During that period there was no means of communication. No phone to call his mother so I stayed for a while and returned. When I came back, I met her family members, and they all denied knowledge of her whereabouts,”

He recounted an instance where he visited Peace FM on two occasions in his quest to search for his son but to no avail.



“I am an avid listener of AKwasi Aboagye’s show on Peace FM and there was this day Kuami Eugene was the guest on the show. Deep down in my heart, I was praying that he will be asked about issues relating to his father but he wasn’t asked. So I came down to Peace FM to search for Akwasi Aboagye but I met his producer, Eugene Nkansah instead. He gave me Eugene’s number and also that of his manager, Richie,” he stated.



Background:



Mr. Kofi Boakye has been in the news lately for claiming to be the biological father of the Lynx Entertainment signee.



Following his claim, scores of Ghanaians have criticized him for abandoning his son for such a long time and resurfacing now that he has attained a level of success in his career.

Kuami Eugene on the other hand has denied any form of relationship with the man.



He once disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana that ever since he rose to fame, a lot of men have popped up claiming to be his father.



